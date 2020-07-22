Paris Hilton to Share "Traumatic" Childhood Experiences in Documentary: "I Still Have Nightmares"

Paris Hilton is continuing to open up to her fans.
The 39-year-old heiress is dropping a new documentary called This Is Paris this September. The Simple Life star gave her followers a peak at the film on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"No one really knows who I am," Hilton said in the preview. "Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it."
While Hilton didn't go into detail about her experience in the clip, People, which also obtained a preview of project, reported the video shows Hilton preparing to discuss the mental abuse she faced as a teenager at a Utah boarding school.
During her interview with Nikki Glaser, who filled in as guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break, Hilton reflected on how she's feeling about the documentary's upcoming release.
"I'm excited, but I'm also very nervous, you know, given the topics discussed in this film because it's things I've never talked about before—really personal and traumatic experiences," she said. "So, to talk about that publicly is obviously very hard."
She also talked about the filming process and how she was able to show a different side of herself.
"Obviously, I'm used to being on camera from being on camera for so long," The Simple Life alumna said. "But I've always been a very naturally shy person. So, I loved just inventing this character and playing that character. And to actually be myself was a completely different experience, but also almost therapeutic in some way where I learned so much about myself that I had no idea of why I am the way I am and now I understand myself so much more."
The film was directed by Alexandra Dean and produced by Aaron Saidman. According to a description shared by Tribeca Enterprise's Jessica Fairbanks, the project also features appearances by Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Kyle Richards and Kim Kardashian.
"Paris Hilton was the original influencer and first celebrity to be adored simply for being famous," read the description. "This Is Paris takes you into the complex reality of her life. Much more than a global brand or a reality star, Hilton is anxious, at times lonely, and tough as nails. Surviving childhood abuse, violent relationships, and extraordinary exposure in the media, Hilton projects a character of herself to the world to protect what is left of her youthful innocence. Haunted by the past and driven by an exceptional work ethic, Hilton is determined to make her own fortune and chart her own path."
While the film was originally set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last April, these plans changed after the festival was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Hilton first teased the documentary and how it was "very therapeutic" during a March interview on The Talk. "I became so close with the director, and she really asked me so many questions," she said. "I started thinking about my past and what I've been through and realized just how much it's affected my life and how I was holding on to so much trauma for so long."
At the time, Hilton said she felt like she continued to hold onto grief. "I feel like in the past year, I've released a lot of it…from just really talking about it and facing that, but it's something I've never discussed publicly with anyone," she said. "I think when people see this film, they're really going to see a different side to me than they've ever seen before. Because I honestly didn't even know who I was up until this year. So, I really learned a lot about myself through this film."
This Is Paris premieres on Hilton's YouTube channel September 14.
Watch the video to see a preview.