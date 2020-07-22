Good Morning America Producer Daisha Riley Dead at 35: Robin Roberts & Michael Strahan Pay Tribute

The Good Morning America team is mourning the loss of "world-class producer" Daisha Riley.
Riley, an Emmy-winning producer who worked on the show for more than a decade, "suddenly and unexpectedly" died, co-host Michael Strahan confirmed live on air Tuesday. Riley was 35 years old. The show did not disclose any further details regarding her passing.
In tribute to her life and work at ABC, where she began as a production associate, Good Morning America honored Riley with a news package about who she was and what she did behind the scenes.
"She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up," Strahan said. "Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling."
"You may not have known Daisha Riley's name," he continued, "but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work, because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story."
Among her many contributions to the show, Strahan recalled the throne Riley ensured was on their set for interviews with the cast of Game of Thrones.
Describing her as a "world-class producer," a "pillar of GMA" and a "friend to us all," Strahan said, "She was never the loudest voice in the room, but she was always the smartest. Funny and brilliant, and above all, kind."
In her own words, Riley shared via her Twitter bio that she was an "Emmy Award winning journalist / Living vicariously through myself / Probably the most talented TV binge watcher you'll ever meet."
Colleague Robin Roberts, co-anchor of GMA, paid tribute to Riley, tweeting, "Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman....talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family. Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha's grace & grit."
Riley is survived by her fiancé, Tyrone.
As Strahan tweeted, "Sending love to the family and friends of Daisha Riley. Rest in peace."