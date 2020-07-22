Orlando Bloom Mourns the Death of His Dog With Touching Tattoo Tribute

Orlando Bloom is mourning the death of his dog Mighty.

After a week of searching for the missing pooch, the 43-year-old actor confirmed "Mighty's on the other side now." The Pirates of the Caribbean star paid tribute to his late four-legged friend by getting a tattoo of the pet's name on his chest. The new ink also featured an ace of spades enclosed in a heart. Bloom shared photos and videos of the design via Instagram on Wednesday and reflected on his love for the teacup poodle.

"After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day—the number of completion—we found his collar," Bloom wrote. "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing."

Looking back at the search, which began July 14 after Mighty went missing in Montecito, Calif., Bloom wrote he "left no stone unturned, crawled [through] all the manholes, under the roads, searched every backyard and creek bed" and "had two separate sniffer dogs do their best, as well."

"I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," he continued. "I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every backyard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️'s."