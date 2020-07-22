Save 25% off Beauty Tools From NuFace and More!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've ever wanted to try a beauty gadget that will enhance your natural glow, now's the time: Lookfantastic is offering 25% off select beauty tools from NuFace, Michael Todd Beauty, TriPollar, and Hollywood Browzer!

Whether you want to try dermaplaning for the first time, get in on the microcurrent craze, or just replace your beloved Sonicare with a worthy lookalike, there's a beauty tool that will meet your needs. All you have to do is enter code TOOLS25 at checkout, and voila! You get your discount! Plus, you can also save 10% off sitewide and get a free 10-piece beauty bag worth $90 with your purchase over $95 using code 10LF at checkout!

So what are you waiting for? Shop our fave beauty tools below, and enjoy the savings!