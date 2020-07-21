We Dare You Not to Smile Over Prince George's Latest Birthday Portraits

Say cheese, Prince George!

Just one day before Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest son celebrates turning another year older, royal fans around the world received a special gift of their own.

On Tuesday afternoon, a new photo appeared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram that featured Prince George smiling big for the camera while wearing a green polo. "Sharing a photo taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George's seventh birthday tomorrow!" the caption read.

But wait, there's more! Kate was also the one to capture her eldest son wearing a camouflage t-shirt as he enjoyed the great outdoors.

While Prince George's birthday celebration remains top secret for now, his mom and dad have recently given glimpses into their family life at home. Like so many families, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had to homeschool their kids including Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Coronavirus pandemic.