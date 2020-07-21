Katy Perry Tells All: 8 Revelations On Her Mental Health, Orlando Bloom and Taylor Swift

Katy Perry is baring it all.

The 35-year-old songstress didn't hold back during a candid interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday. During their conversation, Katy opened up about her strong relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom, how she overcame her depression while making her new record, mending her friendship with Taylor Swift and so much more.

Moreover, the "Teenage Dream" singer shut down rumors surrounding her wedding to the 43-year-old actor, and shared a brief update on her pregnancy. Hint: Katy and Orlando's baby girl is expected to arrive any minute.

This will mark the couple's first child together. He's already the proud father to 9-year-old Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

While the songstress has long been honest about her mental health struggles and one-of-a-kind romance to the Lord of the Rings alum, Katy gave her fans an even closer glimpse into her life.

Read through the biggest revelations from her interview below!