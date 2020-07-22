Kanye WestRoyalsPhotosVideos
Andy Cohen Says Sarah Jessica Parker Was "Horrified" By His Sex and the City Audition

The Watch What Happens Live host recalls trying to land a part on SATC! Plus, find out which role he didn't get
Not even BFF Sarah Jessica Parker could land Andy Cohen a speaking role on Sex and the City.

In this exclusive clip from Quibi's The Andy Cohen Diaries, the Watch What Happens Live host recounts his attempt at landing a part on the hit HBO show.

"Years ago, I used to beg Sarah Jessica to let me run Sex and the City lines with her," the Bravo personality recalls. "I'd even finagled an audition for a party planner role on Sex and the City."

Unfortunately for Andy, his audition was unimpressive, to say the least.

"I'll never forget the looks of horror on Sarah Jessica and Hickey's faces when I tried to act out a scene for them," he continues. "I didn't get the part."

However, as eagle-eyed fans may have noticed, Andy did appear in two episodes of SATC. He adds, "I did play shirtless guy next to Carrie in gay bar in season 4 and Barneys shoe salesman in season 6."

photos
Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin's Cutest Photos

According to Andy, he hears about his performances from—"no one!"

This isn't the first time that Andy has reflected on his SATC cameos. In 2018, the late-night host shared a throwback shot of his season 4 appearance.

"You may know that I was a Barney's shoe salesman in the last season of #SATC but were you aware I appeared in Season 4 (I think) shirtless in a gay bar standing next to Carrie Bradshaw? (Sounds about right!!)" Andy wrote on Instagram. "The shot is cut out of the TV version and now only lives on DVD & Amazon. #TBT"

Andy and Sarah Jessica have been friends for quite some time. Not only has the twosome attended the Met Gala together on several occasions, but the SATC leading lady even helped throw Andy's East Coast baby shower.

Never co-stars, but constant best friends.

Watch the whole thing on The Andy Cohen Diaries. You can download Quibi and catch the new episode here.

And, for other famous cameos on SATC, scroll through the images below!

HBO
Justin Theroux

In "The Monogamists" (Season 1), the actor's character gets flirty with Carrie after being introduced by Stanford. Jennifer Aniston's ex-hubby also pops up in "Shortcomings" (Season 2) as a fellow writer named Vaughn Wysel whose relationship with Carrie ultimately falls apart over performance problems in the bedroom. 

HBO
Jon Bon Jovi

Fresh off another breakup from Big, Carrie meets Seth Robinson—played by the rocker—in "Games People Play" (Season 13) in the waiting room of her therapist's office. Sparks fly over a playful game of Twister, but that's about at far as it goes for the pair. 

HBO
Alanis Morisette

The singer and Carrie lock lips during a game of Spin the Bottle in "Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl..." (Season 3). 

HBO
Andy Cohen

Sarah Jessica Parker's IRL bestie makes a cameo in "Let There Be Light" (Season 6) as a shoe salesman who helps in Carrie's quest to rid her footwear addiction. 

HBO
Matthew McConaughey

When the Oscar winner (playing himself in Season 3's "Escape From New York) pitches an idea to play Big in the movie adaptation of Carrie's life, the Big Apple girl is thoroughly weirded out and hightails it far, far away from Los Angeles. 

HBO
Sarah Michelle Gellar

In "Escape From New York" (Season 3), Carrie meets with Debbie, a film exec interested in turning her popular dating column into a movie. 

HBO
Bobby Cannavale

Oh, funky spunk... It's the stinky deal breaker that ultimately led Samantha to call things off with the actor in "Easy Come, Easy Go" (Season 9). 

HBO
Bradley Cooper

In "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?" (Season 2), Carrie mistakenly poses for a New York Magazine cover titled "Single & Fabulous?" Upset, she seeks solace in the arms of Jake, played by Cooper, who makes a quick exit from their rendezvous when he spots Carrie's face on the mag. 

HBO
Lucy Liu

Samantha learns a valuable lesson in "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda" (Season 4) when she attempts to jump the waitlist for a Birkin bag by using the actress's name. Oops! 

HBO
Will Arnett

The Arrested Development star lets his freak flag fly in "La Douleur Exquise!" (Season 2) when he plays Jack, a love interest of Miranda who enjoys having sex in public. All is well until it's revealed that Jack in-fact lives at home with his mother, and the excitement fizzles. 

HBO
Vince Vaughn & Carrie Fisher

While vacationing in Los Angeles in "Sex and Another City" (Season 3), Carrie is introduced to Keith Travers (Vaughn). He says he's Matt Damon's agent, but things go south when Carrie finds out she slept in the late great Carrie Fisher's home, and Keith was merely house sitting. 

HBO
Chandra Wilson

The Grey's Anatomy star makes a brief appearance in "Anchors Away" (Season 5) as a police officer who gets in a scuffle with Samantha over flyers. 

HBO
Alan Cumming

In "The Real Me" (Season 4), Carrie meets Alan's Oscar, a designer who dresses the protagonist in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble for a fashion show.  

HBO
David Duchovny

Carrie reconnects with her high school sweetheart Jeremy, played by The X: Files star, in "Boy, Interrupted" (Season 5). Their reunion was short-lived, as her former beau soon shared he's in a mental institution. 

HBO
Elizabeth Banks

Long before her Pitch Perfect days, the actress appeared in "Politically Erect" (Season 3) as the significant other of a politician who attends Carrie's boyfriend's fundraising party. 

HBO
Hugh Hefner

A legend! The late Playboy mogul makes a cameo as himself when the ladies attend a party at the Playboy mansion in "Sex and Another City" (Season 3). Color Samantha Jones elated. 

HBO
Geri Halliwell

The Spice Girls songstress made a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo in "Boy, Interrupted" (Season 6) as an acquaintance of Samantha who waves her exclusive Soho House pool access in her face. 

HBO
Jim Gaffigan

In "Defining Moments" (Season 4), the comedian plays a New Yorker cartoonist named Doug who strikes up a seemingly normal romance with Miranda. Unfortunately, Doug likes to use the restroom with the door open, a major no-no for Cynthia Nixon's titular character. 

HBO
Jennifer Coolidge

The iconic Legally Blonde star plays Victoria, a friend of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda who invites them to a soiree at her home. The get-together turns out to be a purse party featuring her own designs, and the women don't have the heart to tell her she doesn't have a future in fashion. 

HBO
Kat Dennings

Long before the actress got her big break in Two Broke Girls, Kat landed her first role on SATC in "Hot Child in the City" (Season 3) as a teen who hires Samantha to do PR and book celebrity talent for her Bat Mitzvah.

HBO
Timothy Olyphant

A fling with the actor, who plays Sam, in "Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys" (Season 1) helps Carrie decide she much prefers dating older men after seeing his pigsty of a bachelor pad. 

Who was your favorite cameo on SATC? Be sure to let us know!

