Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Rare Outing Marks a Milestone in Their Romance

Spotted: two famous lovebirds.

While it's not everyday fans get to see this typically private pair, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were photographed together arm in arm while out in London on Tuesday afternoon. They were seen in Notting Hill, where the model and actor, both England natives, went for lunch.

The two were casually dressed for the occasion, both opting for a pair of sunglasses, T-shirts and trousers as their ensembles for the outing.

Per a source, "They weren't recognized by anyone and they seemed to be in their own little world as they took a long stroll around the village chatting intently, pointing at properties and laughing together before they arrived at the club. They held hands the whole time or were linking arms and looked very happy."

According to an April interview Pattinson gave to GQ, the two had been staying together in a London apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic.