Kanye West Thanks "True Friend" Dave Chappelle for Flying to Wyoming and "Checking" on Him

Kanye West is expressing gratitude for comedian and friend Dave Chappelle, who flew to Cody, Wyoming this week.

The aspiring presidential candidate shared on his Twitter that Dave and a small entourage visited him at his ranch in Wyoming. He captioned a video with the small group: "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."

In the video, Kanye asked Dave to say something to "make us smile." When the comedian said, "the brotherhood is real, love is real," Kanye responded, "Wait a second, I said something [to make us] smile, man. We need some joke, something. Something to like lift our spirits."

Finally, after some contemplation, Dave quipped, "An uplifting joke? You know I don't do them."