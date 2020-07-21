How Kim Kardashian Is Privately Trying to Help Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants the best for Kanye West.
As the world famous rapper continues to make headlines for his Twitter posts, some are wondering what family and close friends are doing behind the scenes. According to one source, Kim has been trying to convince Kanye to get some sort of help. But as of now, "He won't listen."
"She has been trying for weeks and it's gone nowhere and he has ignored her. It's very upsetting that he hasn't taken his mental health seriously," an insider shared with E! News. "She has told him he must come back to Los Angeles and get help and he still isn't listening."
Our source continued, "She's worried and concerned. She has always tried to be supportive, but she doesn't want to listen to the ranting that goes nowhere and hurts so many."
On Monday evening, Kanye began trending online when he posted (and deleted) several messages directed towards his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. At one point, the rapper accused Kim of "trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out…"
The Grammy winner also shared messages about Shia LaBeouf and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour before declaring that "Ima focus on the music now."
"It's a waiting game," our source explained. "Kim is hopeful he will come down from this episode and be able to get help."
In recent years, Kanye has been open about his struggles with mental health. The rapper and designer was hospitalized in 2016 and later spoke out about his bipolar disorder on David Letterman's Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
"What I want to say about the bipolar thing is because it has the word 'bi' in it, it has the idea of, like, split personality. Well, that works for me because I'm a Gemini, but when you ramp up, it expresses your personality more," Kanye explained in May 2019. "You can become almost more adolescent in your expression or border into places. This is my specific experience that I've had over the past two years, because I've only been diagnosed for two years now."
For now, Kanye appears to be in Wyoming after tweeting a video of comedian Dave Chappelle visiting the family's ranch. "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL," the rapper tweeted Tuesday. "DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."
As for Kim, she remains in Los Angeles with the couple's four children.
"They are happy kids who are staying busy with their toys and activities," a source shared with E! News. "Kim is stressed but she doesn't show it to the kids."
Kim and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet to comment publicly on Kanye's recent actions.