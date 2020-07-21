Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music in Moving Tribute to Glee Star

Heather Morris has shared a beautiful tribute to Naya Rivera, one week after the Glee star's death was confirmed by authorities.

Taking to her Instagram, Morris penned a deeply personal message about mourning the loss of her friend. "Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them," the 33-year-old star wrote. Morris also noted that her husband, Taylor Hubbell, reminded her that honoring someone "can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them."

Continuing on in her post, Morris shared, "I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me."