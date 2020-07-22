Divorce Is Not an Option: How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Built an Enduring Marriage

He said it in 2006. And, again, in 2015.

At this point, Will Smith's response every time a new rumor forecasts the end of his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith is a common refrain. "Divorce can't be an option. With Jada, I stood up in front of God and said, 'Til death do us part,'" he explained to MTV News back in 2006. "So there are two possible outcomes. One, we are going to be together 'til death, or two, I am dead."

It's a sentiment his bride confirmed in a very honest 2018 episode of her popular Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Ahead of their 1997 vows, Jada, already two months along with their son Jaden Smith, now 22, was up front about her expectations: "I told Will from the gate, I said let me tell you something, 'If you marry me, know this: we're gonna be together. We're going to be under the same roof'... for me personally, I knew that there was no reason that he and I would ever [divorce]."