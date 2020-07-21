Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Just Got Fiancé Randall Emmett's Name Tattooed on Her: See the Pic!

The ultimate commitment!

Lala Kent's love for fiancé Randall Emmett appears to be permanent, as the Vanderpump Rules star just debuted a brand new tattoo that reads "Rand" (a nickname of her husband-to-be).

The Bravolebrity showed off the fresh ink on her Instagram Story, pairing a photo of the upper arm tattoo—located near the one she has of a lion head—with a red heart emoji.

Both Lala and Randall are currently in Puerto Rico, where the latter is filming his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Randall announced that production had resumed on the film at the beginning of July, and has since posted a number of photos to Instagram of the film's cast—including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Lukas Haas and Emile Hirsch—enjoying the tropical weather.

"Im so happy my entire cast is here now ready to film next week!!" Randall captioned a video of rumored couple Megan and MGK (who's real name Colson Baker) arriving to Puerto Rico together.