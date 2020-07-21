Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Just Got Fiancé Randall Emmett's Name Tattooed on Her: See the Pic!

The ultimate commitment!
Lala Kent's love for fiancé Randall Emmett appears to be permanent, as the Vanderpump Rules star just debuted a brand new tattoo that reads "Rand" (a nickname of her husband-to-be).
The Bravolebrity showed off the fresh ink on her Instagram Story, pairing a photo of the upper arm tattoo—located near the one she has of a lion head—with a red heart emoji.
Both Lala and Randall are currently in Puerto Rico, where the latter is filming his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Randall announced that production had resumed on the film at the beginning of July, and has since posted a number of photos to Instagram of the film's cast—including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Lukas Haas and Emile Hirsch—enjoying the tropical weather.
"Im so happy my entire cast is here now ready to film next week!!" Randall captioned a video of rumored couple Megan and MGK (who's real name Colson Baker) arriving to Puerto Rico together.
Things would likely look a lot different for the couple if coronavirus hadn't delayed their plans to wed back in April. Lala revealed in a May 2019 Instagram Story that "anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18 [2020], I officially can't. Because that's the day I'm gonna marry my baby! We got engaged! Yay, I love you!"
The two first announced their engagement in September 2018, just a day before the reality TV personality's 28th birthday.
"Last night was the best night of my entire life," Lala wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Randall kissing after his proposal under a sky full of fireworks. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."
As for the engagement ring—a 6-carat round brilliant diamond in a halo setting—it can only be described as "breathtaking."
The jeweler behind the ring, Richie Rich of Leon Diamond in New York, previously told E! News exclusively that the ring's center stone is worth $150,000.
But Lala's permanent commitment to Randall? Priceless!