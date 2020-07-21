Russell Wilson Details How Wife Ciara "Almost Broke" His Hand

Related : Ciara Reveals Sex of Baby No.3

Russell Wilson and Ciara are getting ready to welcome a baby boy. But will the 31-year-old quarterback be able to be in the delivery room with the 34-year-old singer amid the global coronavirus pandemic?

The Seattle Seahawks star touched on this topic during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's what we don't know. That's kind of the crazy part of it. I hope so," Wilson told Joel McHale, who served as guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break. "Obviously, COVID's been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else."

The athlete then said he thinks the Grammy winner "needs" him in the hospital room and looked back at the birth of their 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.

"Last time, she grabbed my hand," Wilson recalled. "She almost broke my hand."

Wilson noted it was his throwing hand, too. "She was squeezing my right hand," he added. "I said, 'Baby, baby, baby, other hand, other hand.' So, she grabbed my left. So, hopefully, she'll know this this time."