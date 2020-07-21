Friends' David Schwimmer Finally Settles Ross and Rachel's "We Were on a Break" Debate

Were Ross and Rachel really on a break?

David Schwimmer set the record straight on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The debate started on season three of Friends when Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller, got together with another woman after he and Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Green, got into an argument. Rachel accused Ross of cheating, but Ross claimed he thought they had broken up when the hookup occurred and famously argued, "We were on a break." The line was repeated several times throughout the show.

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer acknowledged "people are so passionately divided" on this subject.

So, where does Schwimmer stand nearly two decades later?

"Yeah, it's not even a question," he said. "They were on a break."