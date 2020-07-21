Cassie Reveals the Secret to Her Weight Loss 7 Months After Giving Birth

Cassie is glowing from the inside out!

Just over seven months have passed since she and hubby Alex Fine welcomed a baby girl, and the singer took to Instagram Stories to show off the progress she's made since making health and wellness a major priority in her life.

"I haven't posted anything like this in a while, but I'm very proud of myself," Cassie, 33, wrote alongside a selfie of herself dressed in a lacy yellow bra and low-rise jeans. "The female body is truly an amazing thing."

"I didn't rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months," she continued.

So what's Cassie's secret to regaining her body confidence?