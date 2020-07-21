Fired Fox News Host Ed Henry and More Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Graphic Lawsuit

Ed Henry, who was recently fired from Fox News, and other talent from the conservative cable news network were accused of sexual misconduct in a new lawsuit filed on Monday.

In the lawsuit filed by legal representatives for Cathy Areu, a Fox News contributor, and Jennifer Eckhart, a former associate producer for Fox Business, Henry is accused of sexual harassment of both women. Eckhart also alleged Henry raped and sexually assaulted her. Additionally, Areu accused Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and other men employed by Fox News of sexual harassment.

In response to the filing, Fox News released a statement denying the allegations against Carlson, Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz, as well as contributor Gianno Caldwell. "Based on the findings of a comprehensive independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm, including interviews with numerous eyewitnesses, we have determined that all of Cathy Areu's claims against Fox News, including its management as well as its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit," they stated. "We take all claims of harassment, misconduct and retaliation seriously, promptly investigating them and taking immediate action as needed—in this case, the appropriate action based on our investigation is to defend vigorously against these baseless allegations."