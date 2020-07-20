Tamar Braxton Transferred to a Mental Health Facility Days After Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is "awake and communicating" following her hospitalization, E! News has learned.

According to a source, the reality TV personality was transferred to a "new hospital specializing in mental health care."

"Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety," the insider told us. "Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult."

The 43-year-old star's health update comes a few days after she was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, who called 911. On Friday, July 17, E! News confirmed the news and shared the Braxton Family Values star was being treated by doctors.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they received a phone call around 9:57 p.m. PST for an unconscious adult female, who was being transported to a nearby hospital.