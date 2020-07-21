Kanye WestRoyalsPhotosVideos

You'll Never Believe What Comic-Con Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Back when The Walking Dead was an unknown show and the Avengers hadn't premiered yet, this is Comic-Con 2010!
What a difference a decade can make.

Ten years ago, the famed San Diego Comic Convention looked very different than it does today. For starters, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Comic-Con will be virtual.

In 2010, stars were in abundance at Comic-Con as hit shows and movies held panels, debuted trailers, teased inside scoop and so much more.

In fact, at the '10 Comic-Con, the now-AMC hit The Walking Dead made their first-ever appearance. Yup, 10 years ago, season one stars Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal, Laurie Holden and Emma Bell were relatively unknown.

If that doesn't blow your mind, The Avengers cast made their big debut, including then new-Hulk Mark Ruffalo. At that time, Ed Norton was still the actor that came to mind when people talked about the Hulk. How things have changed!

Furthermore, in 2010, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were no more than Green Latern co-stars. Little did they know that they'd go on to become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples!

photos
Ranking The Walking Dead's Most Important Deaths

For a closer look at 2010 Comic-Con, scroll through the images below!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman

Stars Chris and Natalie talk about their upcoming film at the Marvel Studios' Thor panel discussion.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Zachary Levi

No, we salute you, sir.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blake Lively

The Green Lantern star strikes a pose at 2010 Comic-Con.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Later on, Blake joins her her Green Latern co-star for a very informative panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Harrison Ford

Goofing on the altercation and arrest before the Cowboys and Aliens panel, Ford had himself led out in handcuffs by burly security guys when he appeared onstage as a surprise guest.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for AMC
Andrew Lincoln & Sarah Wayne Callies

Stars Andrew and Sarah enjoy Comic-Con as The Walking Dead debuts its season one trailer.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for AMC
The Walking Dead Cast

The Walking Dead cast and creative team take a group photo! This marks the AMC hit's first San Diego Comic-Con.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Avengers Stars

Avengers, assemble! The superstar superheroes, including new Hulk Mark Ruffalo, were the hottest ticket at the '10 Con.

On the panel: stars Robert Downey Jr., Clark Gregg, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner, Ruffalo and director Joss Whedon.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Chris Evans

Captain America himself attends the EW and SyFy party during Comic-Con 2010 at Hotel Solamar.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joel McHale

The former Soup host and his Community co-stars are greeted by a standing ovation at Comic-Con.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Elizabeth Mitchell

During her panel, the V star vows to keep taking on those lousy space lizards in the coming season.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello

Might be the first known photo of the True Blood werehottie with a shirt on.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Olivia Munn

And some of the Empire's finest—at the GPhoria Strikes Back party, hosted by G4 and Lucasfilm at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Seth Green

The Family Guy star poses with actress Clare Grant...and a Wampa at G4's GPhoria Strikes Back party.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Will Ferrell, Eva Mendes, Adam McKay & Mark Wahlberg

Which ones are The Other Guys, again? Or is it all of them?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ellen Page & Liv Tyler

The two actress talk their new film Super, which looks, like, pretty super.

Courtesy of John Shearer/Getty Images for Capcom
Big Boi

Half of Outkast performs at the Hard Rock Hotel during a Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 video game party.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Stephen Moyer & Anna Paquin

Awww, True Blood love!

Courtesy of John Shearer/Getty Images for Capcom
Alessandra Torresani

The Caprica actress hits the Marvel vs. Capcom 3 party at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eva Mendes

The famed actress takes a solo pose on the step-and-repeat.

Albert L. Ortega/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES
Amber Heard & Nicolas Cage

They may star in Drive Angry 3D, but they look very happy here.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sylvester Stallone & Bruce Willis

The Expendables stars take in the crowd at the convention.

John Shearer/WireImage.com
Will Ferrell, Tina Fey & Jonah Hill

Will, Tina and Jonah are super in character while talking about their animated villian flick, MegaMind.

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
Mary-Louise Parker

The Weeds star teases scoop about the Showtime dramedy.

Courtesy of John Shearer/Getty Images for Capcom
Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen skips the Green Hornet outfit for a more casual Comic-Con getup.

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
Michael C. Hall

The Dexter star shares a smirk after teasing some scoop at the Con.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

Swings by the Con to tell 7,000 people how awesome Salt is.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Karl Urban, Helen Mirren & Bruce Willis

Stars of the comic book movie Red take a moment on the step-and-repeat.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jennifer Carpenter

The Dexter actress shares tidbits from the Showtime hit's new season!

AP Photo/Denis Poroy
J.J. Abrams & Joss Whedon

The famed directors are practically twinning at The Visionaries panel in 2010.

photos
View More Photos From Comic-Con 2010: Star Sightings

What was your favorite Comic-Con 2010 memory? Be sure to let us know!

