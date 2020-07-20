Nicki MinajRoyalsNaya RiveraVideosPhotos

Walk on Sunshine in Keds x Oh Joy!

Shop these cheerful sneakers.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 20, 2020 10:06 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-Comm: Keds x Oh Joy!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you could use some joy right now, do we have the footwear collab for you. Lifestyle brand a design studio Oh Joy! founder and creative director Joy Cho has teamed up with Keds to design four pairs of sneakers full of color and sparkle

"Oh Joy! is all about bringing joy to the everyday," Cho says. "I have worn Keds as long as I can remember so to partner with them on a collection where we can bring joy to their shoes is a dream come true."

Shop the fun collection below, ranging from $90-$120.

read
Keds x Draper James Is Blooming With Spring Styles You Need

Keds x Oh Joy! Champion Woven

These colorful, texture-rich sneakers have gold hardware and a Dream Foam footbed. They'll bring cheer to any outfit.

$120
Keds

Keds x Oh Joy! Triple Decker Sequins

These sequin Keds with a chunky sole are a party in a shoe.

$90
Keds

Trending Stories

1

See the Real Housewives' Biggest Transformations

2

Britney Spears Reveals Why She's Saying Goodbye to Her Signature Glam

3

Pregnant Katy Perry Addresses Jennifer Aniston Godmother Rumors

Keds x Oh Joy! Kickstart Neon Foxing Iridescent Leather

How special is the iridescent leather on these Keds? Paired with a hot pink sole, they'll be unlike any other shoe in your wardrobe. They come with three sets of laces to switch out.

$90
Keds

Keds x Oh Joy! Double Decker Mule Leather

These mules are made with a holographic leather and are super easy to slip on and go.

$90
Keds

Ready to shop more collabs? The new Michael Costello x Revolve swimwear collab is swimming with style. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

See the Real Housewives' Biggest Transformations

2

Britney Spears Reveals Why She's Saying Goodbye to Her Signature Glam

3

Pregnant Katy Perry Addresses Jennifer Aniston Godmother Rumors

4

90 Day Fiancé's Darcey & Stacey Trailer Is Full of Tears

5

Inside the Remarkably Private World of Sandra Oh

Latest News

Don't Miss This Flash Sale on Superga Sneakers

Walk on Sunshine in Keds x Oh Joy!

The Cast of The Parent Trap: Then & Now

See the Real Housewives' Biggest Transformations

Exclusive

What It's Really Like Attending a Concert In the Age of Coronavirus

90 Day Fiancé's Darcey & Stacey Trailer Is Full of Tears

Britney Spears Reveals Why She's Saying Goodbye to Her Signature Glam