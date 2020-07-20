What It's Really Like Attending a Concert In the Age of Coronavirus

If you're a big music lover like me, then you're probably missing concerts. After all, there is nothing like seeing your favorite artist on stage and taking in the joys of live music, the crowd dancing, the speakers blasting.



Since earlier this year, several artists—including Taylor Swift and Jay-Z—have postponed or canceled their tours due to the global pandemic. It was a necessary move to ensure the health and safety of stars, their teams and attendees, but fans, including me, miss it so much. And now, in the age of coronavirus and social distancing, it seems as if concerts are no longer a realistic event to look forward to.

Or, so we thought. Musicians are slowly starting to feel comfortable stepping back on the stage. That is, with a new idea in mind: Drive-in shows.

So, when I received an invite to Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert featuring a performance by Kehlani last week, I immediately said yes. Not only was I excited to see Kehlani and hear live music, but I was also longing to experience a normal activity that I used to do regularly before coronavirus. Of course, it would not be the same as old times, as this was a reimagined, socially distant event, but that is just the world we are living in.