Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday, July 17, where he pleaded not guilty to eight charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District's Attorney Office confirmed confirmed the 31-year-old's plea and stated that Hickerson was ordered to return to court on July 30. E! News has reached out to his attorneys for comment, but have not heard back.
Hickerson's appearance in court comes after the Heroes actress spoke out about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of her partner. She wrote on Instagram, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
"For anyone affected by abuse and needing support, call 1-800-799-7233, or if you're unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474," she added.
The star was granted a restraining order against Hickerson this month.
Panettiere's attorney, Alan Jackson, previously stated that she was coping with the "psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse" she allegedly suffered in the course of her year and a half long relationship with Hickerson.
He added that she had every intention of assisting the prosecution in another domestic battery incident she was allegedly involved in that took place in Wyoming this past February. According to court documents obtained by E! News, which do not identify Panettiere, authorities state that the couple got into a fight and Hickerson hit the woman "with a closed fist on the right side of her face."
Hickerson pleaded not guilty and will face a jury in September for the charge of domestic battery.
A source also shared that Hayden had returned to Los Angeles to social distance with her family and to participate in a "treatment for alcohol abuse issues."
"This is a big step in the recovery process. She hopes to be honest about what happened in hopes it may help someone else who is dealing with emotional abuse or physical violence," the insider said last week.