Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Relationship With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is pregnant!

The Grammy nominee is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, she announced on social media Monday, July 20. Along with her "#Preggers" post, Minaj also shared a series of photos with her baby bump, including one shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle.

This pregnancy announcement comes nine months after Minaj confirmed her marriage to Petty. As fans will recall, Minaj took to social media to share the relationship update, writing, "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19." Three months prior to Minaj's big day, E! News confirmed that the couple had officially obtained a marriage license at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

Speaking out about her relationship with Petty, the 37-year-old rapper previously confessed, "I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."