Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Friend's Harrowing Battle With Coronavirus In PSA to Fans

Jennifer Aniston is sending an urgent warning to her fans about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Emmy winner took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a message about her friend's battle with COVID-19. Alongside a photo from the hospital, Aniston wrote, "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real."
"We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," the actress pleaded with her social media followers. "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."
Aniston also added, "PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers."
In her social media post, Aniston included a selfie showing her and Friends co-star Courteney Cox wearing masks.
Cox also shared a message with fans on the importance of wearing masks on her social media page.
"Just put it on," read a video she shared of dogs wearing masks. "I've never been more attracted to you."
Aniston previously urged followers to wear a mask in a call to action in June. "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable," she wrote. "But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough."
"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe," Aniston continued. "People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate."
She concluded with, "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."