Olympic Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dead at 20

Figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has passed away at the age of 20.

The International Skating Union (ISU) confirmed the Olympic athlete's death over the weekend, stating in a message on their website, "It is with profound sadness that the ISU learned of the sudden and unexpected passing of pair skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya (AUS) in Moscow."

ISU President Jan Dijkema also said in a statement, "The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing. She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."

Alexandrovskaya and fellow athlete Harley Windsor became partners in pair skating about four years ago. Then, after just one year of training together, the duo won the 2017 World Junior title. After a series of achievements, the figure skaters, representing Australia, competed together at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.