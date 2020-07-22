Lauren Conrad: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Related : Lauren Conrad Opens 1st Store for Nonprofit "A Little Market"

Years later, we're still just as inspired by Lauren Conrad.

We know we're probably not alone when we say we've been fans of Conrad since she first came into our lives on Laguna Beach in 2004 (#TeamLCForever!), which is why we were thrilled when the designer, author and co-founder of The Little Market, a non-profit and fair trade shop featuring ethically sourced, artisan-made products, opened up about her at-home self-care routine for E! News' Wellness Wednesday series.

The 34-year-old revealed her go-to snacks, favorite way to break a sweat and her easy beauty routine, plus the surprising way she decompresses after a long day of work.

Plus, the mom of two, who welcomed her second son, Charlie Wolf Tell, in October 2019 with husband William Tell, shared what's making her happiest right now and her answer is sure to melt your heart.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

Be kind to everyone, including yourself.