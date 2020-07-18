See the First Photos From Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

Princess Beatrice is a blushing bride in the first photos from her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The lovely portraits were taken at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, where they said, 'I do,' on Friday afternoon.
"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding," a message read from the royal family's Twitter account. "The couple were married in a small private ceremony."
Around 20 guests stood witness to Beatrice and Edo's nuptials, according to multiple reports, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and her immediate family in attendance. Following the ceremony, a small lunch was held at Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's estate at the Royal Lodge.
The release of the first photo from the ceremony was delayed out of respect Captain Tom, 100, who was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his fundraising efforts for the NHS. It was the first official public appearance of the matriarch since the U.K. went into lockdown.
At the knighting ceremony, the BBC reports, the Queen said, "My granddaughter got married this morning. Both Philip and I managed to get there—very nice."
The Princess' wedding came as a pleasant surprise for royal watchers who previously believed the wedding to be canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-April, multiple outlets reported that she and her beau cancelled their wedding plans altogether.
While this was never confirmed, Buckingham Palace said in a March statement that the Princess was considering her options.
"Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," Buckingham Palace shared, adding that only the reception that was to be held in the palace was cancelled.
Plans for the royal wedding began last September, after the newlyweds announced their engagement with a stunning photo taken by sister Princess Eugenie. Their engagement came about a year after they were rumored to have started dating.
The wedding officially makes Beatrice a step-mom to Edo's son, Christopher Woolf "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi, who played a role in the ceremony, according Town & Country Magazine.
Congrats to the newlyweds!