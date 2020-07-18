Pink's Birthday Tribute to Husband Carey Hart Proves Love Is Real

Cancer season is still going strong, and Pink is celebrating her fave water sign!

The 40-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a sweet and heartwarming birthday tribute to her husband, Carey Hart. The former professional motocross racer is ringing in his 45th year, and he definitely felt showered with love from his wife.

"Happy birthday @hartluck I still remember your 27th birthday. You're so much cooler now. I hope this year is your happiest," Pink captioned her post, alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Carey.

She added, "#youdeservethebest your kids worship you and I am grateful for you every single day almost."

Taking to his own page, Carey revealed that he got some fresh air and enjoyed a bike ride along the coast.

"Hit the road bike the morning of my 45th birthday. This @giantbicyclesusa TCR is the best road bike I have ever had. It was really nice being solo out on the road. Gives you time to think and sweat," he wrote.