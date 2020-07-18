Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Brother Benjamin Keough One Week After His Death

Riley Keough is honoring and remembering her late brother.
The Lodge actress took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a special and heartfelt tribute to Benjamin Keough, who tragically passed away last Sunday (July 12). His death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.
He was only 27 years old.
"Mornings are the hardest," Riley began her post, alongside a collage of photos of her and her little brother. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."
"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," she continued. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart."
In closing, the 31-year-old actress shared her complete heartache over brother's loss.
"I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love," Riley expressed. "I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."
Riley and Benjamin come from one of the most famous families in pop culture. The siblings are children to Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, which means Elvis Presley was their grandfather and Priscilla Presley is their grandmother.
Benjamin was the second oldest of Lisa Marie's children, and the only son. He was an older step-brother to his 11-year-old twin sisters: Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.
At this time, Riley is the first of the family to publicly speak out about her brother's passing.
When news broke about Benjamin's death, Lisa Marie's reps shared a statement about the heartbreaking tragedy.
"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," the statement read.
Earlier this week, the 27-year-old's ex-girlfriend also broke her silence over his passing.
"Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old," Alexa Rohde shared. "You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules."
She added, "You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could've kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you're having all the delicious sushi in paradise words will never be enough."
On Wednesday, July 14, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office confirmed an autopsy was completed on July 13. The doctor stated the 27-year-old's cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, and it was ruled a suicide.