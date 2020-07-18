Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Brother Benjamin Keough One Week After His Death

Riley Keough is honoring and remembering her late brother.

The Lodge actress took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a special and heartfelt tribute to Benjamin Keough, who tragically passed away last Sunday (July 12). His death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

He was only 27 years old.

"Mornings are the hardest," Riley began her post, alongside a collage of photos of her and her little brother. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," she continued. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart."