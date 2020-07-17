Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Says She's "Never Been Happier" After Getting a Nose Job

Gia Giudice says she's "never been happier" after going under the knife for a rhinoplasty.

The 19-year-old confirms on Instagram that she recently got the nose job and is a bit "swollen" from the procedure, but she couldn't be "happier" with the results. She says of the surgery, performed by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, "I'm absolutely in love with it!"

"I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I've never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!" Gia writes.

Her mom, who is featured in Gia's first post-operation pic, commented, "Couldn't be more proud of you... You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond."

Prior to Gia's procedure, Teresa stated that she supports plastic surgery, as she's also had some work done, but wouldn't allow her daughters to go under the knife until they were 21.