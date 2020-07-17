Athleta's Up to 60% Off Semi-Annual Sale Is Selling Out Quick!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Athleta gear is a splurge we're not always able to make, but we love the brand's quality. So finally, their semi-annual sale is here, with deals up to 60% off, allowing us to fill our carts to the brim. Everything is selling out quick, so hurry to catch a great deal before it's gone.
Below, the tops, bottoms, accessories and more that we're eyeing from the sale. You never know when you'll see discounts this steep at Athleta again, so shop now!
Exhale Stash Pocket Heel Tight in SoftLuxe
These plus size leggings have a lived-in, comfortable feel and pockets for your essentials. They also come in two other colors.
Shanti Crop Rib Tank in Iron Blue
This buttery soft crop tank is perfect for yoga. Its rib texture is super flattering.
Mesh Me Up Stash Pocket Short
Bike shorts are totally on trend, and these have a cool mesh detail. They also have handy pockets.
Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight
Save these fleece tights for training in the winter. They're water and abrasion resistant.
Waterfall Top
It's the back of this long-sleeve top that's eye-catching. Buy it in several different colorways.
Destina Reversible Dress
This everyday dress is reversible, so you can wear it in a russet brown shade or peach hue. It's available in standard, tall and petite sizes.
Elation 7/8 Tight
These 7/8 length gray tights are available in standard, tall, petite and plus sizes. They're made of a buttery soft material and have a hidden pocket.
Conscious Crop Printed A-C in Black Tie Dye
Tie die is one of the biggest trends of 2020 and this crop top made for A to C cups comes in a cool black tie dye fabric. It's great for low-impact workouts.
Grip Half Toe Elle by Toesox
Grip socks for pilates tend to run pricey, so you won't want to pass up this great deal on an open-toe pair. Their criss-cross straps are cute and supportive.
Le Classique Sandal by JS
These leather sandals are so easy to slide on and go. They'll become your new go-tos.
Up next, 12 pairs of affordable soft shorts that won't pinch or ride up—promise. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!