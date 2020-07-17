Naya RiveraEllen DeGeneresTamar BraxtonVideosPhotos

August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith Calling Their Relationship an "Entanglement"

August Alsina shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith calling their relationship an "entanglement" on the Red Table Talk with Will Smith
By Cydney Contreras Jul 17, 2020 8:32 PMTags
Will SmithJada Pinkett SmithControversyCelebrities

For the last week the Internet was buzzing over Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's conversation on Red Table Talk, but what does August Alsina have to say about it?

Well, the rapper told Vulture that he hasn't even watched the full Facebook show yet.

August explained that he's seen "small clips floating on Instagram", but "backed off" the social media app around that time. He added, "But it's definitely been brought to my attention by people around me."

One particular topic he's heard of was Jada's decision to call their romance an "entanglement," something that August said was an accurate reflection of their time together. "If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that," he explained. "I think it's just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."

photos
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through the Years

It's for that reason that August doesn't understand why people have "such an issue" with calling it an "entanglement." 

And he said that he certainly doesn't view the relationship as being "scandalous" either. August said the varying reactions to his story "taught" him a lot about himself and the world, namely that "people see each other as an image, as an idea," rather than what they are. He continued, "They put people on a pedestal, like, 'This one is untouchable.'"

Trending Stories

1

August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk With Will

2

Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest

3

Ex Ellen Staffers Claim They Experienced ''Toxic'' Environment

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Instagram

August also said that if he could go back and do things over again, he wouldn't have done anything differently. "I think that everything worked out in the way that it should... There's nothing to regret because it's not something I went searching for. It's not something I went after. I don't go after people's girls. Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me. This is none of that," he stated. 

Regarding his Twitter tiff with Keke Palmer, the artist said, "I would dive into that with you, but I literally can't give her any of my energy at this point in my life. I actually gave it too much of my energy."

In Jada and Will's talk at the red table, it was confirmed that the actress did have a relationship with August, but reiterated that Will never gave permission. Instead, the two revealed that Jada and August's "entanglement," as she referred to it, occurred when they were separated several years ago. Now, however, Jada said they're in it for the long haul. She stated, "In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner. We did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn't possible."

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest

2
Breaking

Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Private Wedding

3

The Truth About Camilla's Life Before She Ended Up With Prince Charles

4
Exclusive

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale

5

Evelyn Lozada Responds to Chad Johnson's Domestic Violence Comments

Latest News

Athleta's up to 60% off Semi-Annual Sale Is Selling Out Quick!

August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk With Will

Exclusive

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale

Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Says Rob Is Feeling "Really Good & Confident" Lately

The Best Deals on Home Office Furniture & Essentials

Jasmine Sanders Prepared for Her SI Cover With Pasta & Tequila

Exclusive

Join E!'s #GlambotChallenge on TikTok! All the Details