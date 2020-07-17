The Best Deals on Home Office Furniture & Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Working from home has become our new normal, which means our desk set-up has completely changed. Home office essentials can be pricey, but we've found some good deals to snatch up on must-haves from desks to chairs before they're gone (plus some finds that are worth splurging on a bit).
Shop the best home office furniture and essentials deals from Amazon, Urban Outfitters and more below.
Cory Folding Desk in White
If you're short on space, this desk is cute and can be folded away for easy storage. Plus, it has the perfect place to set up décor accents on top of it.
Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer
You may have relied on your printer at the office in the past, but now that you're working from home, you'll need to invest in your own. This wireless one by Canon is a bestseller, plus it's on sale.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw
You'll want a blanket on the back of your desk chair to cuddle up under. The Barefoot Dreams throws are the softest ever, but run pretty pricey. You're getting a steal on this one from Amazon.
The Sill Monstera Deliciosa
Houseplants are essential to creating a harmonious office space. This beautiful monstera plant in a blush pot is easy to take care of.
Safavieh Hayden Modern Three Shelf Standing Desk
If you have an achy back, you may prefer a standing desk. This one is on sale and doubles as a décor opportunity with its open shelves.
Leaman Ergonomic Executive Chair
An ergonomic desk chair that still looks cute? Sign us up. This one with lumbar support also comes in other colors.
Greyleigh Aalin Desk Lamp
A desk lamp is essential, and this one that has an adjustable height has a cool brass finish.
Ergonomic Desk Chair
Amazon reviewers are raving about this ergonomic desk chair available in several colors. It has more than 2,400 five star reviews.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Second Generation)
Invest in an essential pair of headphones for video calls. You're getting a great deal on AirPods here.
ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion
If you're struggling with back pain from sitting at a computer all day, why not try out this reviewer-loved seat cushion? It promises to reduce pressure on your tailbone and promote a healthy posture.
Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand
Speaking of back pain, stop hunching over your laptop. You can place it on this handy laptop stand to raise it to eye height.
Linksys Velop Mesh Router
If you have family or roommates working from home simultaneously, you may be wishing for more WiFi juice. WiFi Mesh systems can help with this. They consist of a main router that connects directly to your modem, and a series of satellite modules, or nodes, placed around your house for full WiFi coverage. This one is ideal for three to five bedroom multi-story homes.
