Join E!'s #GlambotChallenge on TikTok! All the Details

Calling all fashionistas!

Celebrities are certainly no strangers to red carpets, and every year when it comes time for awards shows like the Oscars, Grammys or Emmys, the A-listers turn out dressed to the nines and strut down the carpet as if it's a runway. Oftentimes, this experience is made even more special when stars score a chance to have a go at E!'s famous Glambot!

For those unaware of what the Glambot is, it's a high-definition, slow-motion camera that gives celebs their style close up. Everyone from Brad Pitt to Lady Gaga has posed for the red carpet fixture, and now it's your turn to show us your moves!

TikTokers have recently begun attempting to recreate the camera's slow-mo effect as part of what's called the #GlambotChallenge, and since Live From E! is the official home of the Glambot, we're taking things up a notch: Participate in the #GlambotChallenge, and you just might end up as part up our upcoming red carpet coverage!