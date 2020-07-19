ICYMI: Peacock's Launch, Dancing With the Stars' Shocking Announcement and More

Can you smell the roses? Clare Crawley sure can.

This week, ABC revealed (for the second time) the 42 men who will be vying for her Crawley's on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Though her love hunt was originally set to kick off earlier this year, production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, ABC was forced to recast several of her suitors, including Matt James. (He's since been named star of The Bachelor's 25th season, airing next year.)

"I am looking for a man that is just like my dad: Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man," the 38-year-old previously said during an interview on Good Morning America. "Honestly, it's all what's on the inside for me. I don't care. The outside, if you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there's no one thing I'm looking for physically. It's more if they go out of their way for me and they make me feel special."