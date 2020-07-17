Heather Morris Vows to Do “Something Everyday” to Honor Naya Rivera

Heather Morris cannot imagine a day going by without thinking about her dear friend.
On Friday morning, the Glee star took to Instagram where she shared more fond memories with Naya Rivera.
In her latest post, Heather made a promise to always honor her talented co-star and confidant.
"The messages are going to trickle out. But you're still here with me. And I'm not done remembering your legacy," she wrote. "You would tell me ‘you look so skinny' EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel...you said, ‘Well I'd always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.'"
Heather continued, "We had a play date in the works for this week and I can't wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I f--king loved how you drank martini's and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it."
As Glee stars and many pop culture fans continue to mourn the loss of Naya, Heather is also sharing one final promise to her friend.
"I'm doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you," she wrote. "I love you Nay."
On Monday morning, the search for Naya came to an end after a body had been found at Lake Piru. After completing an autopsy, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of Naya's body and determined her cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident.
"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," Naya's family said in a statement to Deadline. "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."
As for Heather, she continues to cherish every memory with Naya and all the lessons she passed on as a friend.
"You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life," Heather shared in a previous post. "You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f--k (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend."