6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

Brother of the Year

When 6-year-old Bridger and his little sister were attacked by a dog, he stepped in to protect his 4-year-old sibling, later undergoing a two-hour surgery and needing 90 stitches after the animal latched onto his cheek.

"He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister," his aunt Nikki Walker shared on Instagram, with her post asking the Avengers to reach out to the "latest addition to their ranks" going viral. "He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.'"

And after the attack, Bridger made sure his sister was OK and was concerned about the dog, later asking an animal control officer, "I don't want anything bad to happen to the dog...is it going to be killed?"

Since the story was shared, both Chris Evans and Tom Holland personally called to have conversations with him, with his aunt posting videos from the sweet interactions. "You are so brave...and we are all so proud of you," Holland tells Bridger, who is wearing a Spider-Man suit.

Bridger has also received messages from Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and other stars.

"After Bridger's actions, our family has settled on a simple request: may we each actively strive to bear one another's burdens, stand up for and protect those that are weak, oppressed, or those whom the world might forsake," his parents wrote in a letter posted to Nikki's Instagram. "