Saint West Steals the Show as the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Channel the Spice Girls in Epic Photo Opp

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my
friends sisters!
There's nothing the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves more than getting dressed up—and as Kim Kardashian's recent Instagram post proves, they're trend-setting high-fashion game is stronger than ever.
In the photo, uploaded Thursday night, a red-haired Kim is posing alongside Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. You might not notice who the group resembles at first, but it's definitely clear after reading Kim's caption: "Spice Girls."
Though the sisters didn't necessarily undergo the head-to-toe transformations that they usually do on Halloween to channel other famous stars, there's no denying that they're channeling the iconic '90s girl band (whether they meant to or not).
Making the snapshot even better? A cameo from Kim's four-year-old son, Saint West! Wearing baggy pants and a blue t-shirt, he manages to look just as stylish as his mom and aunts while making a funny face in the background.
When it comes to who's who in the group photo, Kim's all-red look makes her embodiment of Ginger Spice, Geri Halliwell, the most obvious.
Khloe noted this on her sister's post, commenting, "Clearly you're Ginger."
The real Ginger even agreed! Geri reposted Kim's photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Hello there, Ginger!"
Geri's fellow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton also reposted the picture on their respective Instagram Stories, with the latter—also known as Baby Spice—captioned her Story, "Which Spice Girl are you?"
Victoria made a similar comment on her Story, tagging Kim and asking, "which one is Posh?"
We'll leave the other comparisons up to you (though it's hard not to see the similarities between a pink-haired Kylie and Baby Spice, or to imagine Victoria donning Kourtney's sleek dress!).
Be sure to let us know in the comments which Spice Girl each Kardashian-Jenner sister resembles!