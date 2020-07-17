Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Lisa Vanderpump Scores Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff at Peacock

The Bravo star's new TV show, centered around her pet rescue business, is coming to NBCU's new streaming service!
Lisa Vanderpump has added another show to her impressive reality TV portfolio!

After months of speculation, the Bravo star's Vanderpump Dogs spinoff is officially coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal's newly launched streaming service. Peacock confirms the news to E! following a surprise Peacock commercial that aired last night during the one-night-only 30 Rock reunion special on NBC. More details will be announced at a later date, according to Peacock.

Lisa's Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center in L.A. has appeared on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules many times and was even featured heavily on Lisa's final season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (remember Puppygate?).

In addition to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs, Lisa's foundation has also made huge efforts in ending the dog meat trade in China.

Vanderpump Dogs is just one of the many exciting shows coming to Peacock, which launched Wednesday, July 15 as is available free to fans.

Peacock original series live now include Brave New World with Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore, Intelligence with David Schwimmer and The Capture with Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

