Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

DJ Khaled and Drake Gift Fans With 2 New Songs: Listen to "Greece" and "Popstar" Here

DJ Khaled collaborated with Drake on two new tracks, "Greece" and "Popstar" from his upcoming 12th studio album.
By Samantha Schnurr Jul 17, 2020 1:57 PMTags
MusicDrakeCelebritiesDJ Khaled
Related: Drake's "Toosie Slide" Vid Honors Kobe & Shows Off Mansion

It's anotha one—times two!

Just in time to ring in the weekend, DJ Khaled dropped not one, but two new tracks he collaborated with Drake on for his upcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled: "Popstar" and "Greece." Prior to the double release, the 44-year-old Grammy-winning producer had been teasing the upcoming tracks on social media, dubbing them two "anthems."

"THROUGH THESE NEW TIMES DARK TIMES ,and this NEW NORM WE MUST FIND THE LIGHT!" he wrote on Instagram. "I WILL BRING THE LIGHT THE LOVE AND MORE BLESSINGS ! FAN LUV MAY THE [keys] BE WIT U!"

According to Khaled, the songs date back to January after he welcomed his second son. "AALAM WAS BORN THEN 2 HOURS LATER I WAS IN THE STUDIO WIT DRAKE ! THEN A FEW DAYS LATER WON A GRAMMY ! WHAT A WEEK!" he wrote in an Instagram caption.  

The star also expressed his gratitude to his celebrity collaborator, writing, "THANK YOU DRAKE!! @champagnepapi!! LUV FOREVER!"

photos
DJ Khaled's Son Asahd's Cutest Celebrity Moments

While music videos have not yet been released for the songs, Khaled posted a clip from what appears to be one for "Greece," in which he stars with his wife, Nicole Tuck. The two appear intimately together in a pool. 

Trending Stories

1

Ex Ellen Staffers Claim They Experienced ''Toxic'' Environment

2

The Truth About Camilla's Life Before She Ended Up With Prince Charles

3

Vinny Guadagnino Sparks Romance Rumors With Francesca Farago

As one fan commented, "Gooooo MRS KHALED!! Yesssss!!!

Hear the songs for yourself in the two videos above!

Trending Stories

1

Ex Ellen Staffers Claim They Experienced ''Toxic'' Environment

2

The Truth About Camilla's Life Before She Ended Up With Prince Charles

3

Vinny Guadagnino Sparks Romance Rumors With Francesca Farago

4

Heather Morris Reveals Her Final Interaction With Naya Rivera

5

DJ Khaled and Drake Gift Fans With 2 New Songs: Listen Here

Latest News

See Kenneth & Armando's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Reunion

Ciaté London's Latest Makeup Collection Will Put a Smile On Your Face

Lisa Vanderpump Scores Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff at Peacock

Katherine Langford Wanted a Challenge, So She Got Cursed

All of 30 Rock's Best Jokes

Jenny Slate Accidentally Invited a Stranger to Her Postponed Wedding

DJ Khaled and Drake Gift Fans With 2 New Songs: Listen Here