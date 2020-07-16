Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Split: Relive Their Private Romance Off the Field

In the game of love, you unfortunately can't always win big.

On Thursday afternoon, E! News confirmed that Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers had broken up after nearly two years together.

While details surrounding the split remain private, pop culture fans have known for a long time that the two athletes have shared a special bond on and off any field.

And while they weren't ones to flaunt their relationship at every Hollywood event, it was clear the pair had chemistry.

"We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and see each other at the ESPYS almost every year, and other places," Danica told For The Win back in January 2018. "So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling."

Whether going on vacation together around the world or supporting each other at their biggest sports events, this famous pair had each other's backs.