Khloe Kardashian Talks Filming KUWTK in Quarantine, Daughter True & More

Keeping up with Khloe.

During Khloe Kardashian's virtual visit to Daily Pop, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave an update on how her family is doing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the mother of one seems to be flourishing in self-isolation—cue the video of her running up a hill dragging daughter True Thompson in a wagon—she revealed it's been harder than her social media content lets on.

"I chilled for about a month! I was like, ‘You know what? Let's all buckle down like, a lot of bad things are happening, let's stay home and do this,'" the reality TV maven told E!'s own Justin Sylvester. "And then, after a month, I was like, 'I think I'm gonna go crazy sitting here. I have to do something.'"

Per Khloe, she doesn't have help right now, which is why True joined her for that uphill jog. Speaking of 2-year-old True, Khloe dished about keeping her little one entertained in quarantine.