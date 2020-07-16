Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne Step Out Together to Attend Black Lives Matter Protest

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are united in the fight against racial injustice.

On Wednesday, July 15, the supermodels attended a protest organized by Black Lives Matter in downtown Los Angeles. Kaia, 18, and Cara, 27, were photographed among the dozens of individuals who gathered outside the Hall of Justice. Both stars documented their experience at the rally on social media, with Cara sharing a video of singer Marieme performing and Kaia posting a video of actor and activist Kendrick Sampson speaking to the crowd.

Kaia and Cara are both outspoken supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and have attended the demonstrations held in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more Black people.

"One step forward, but a long way to go. #BlackLivesMatter," the Carnival Row star captioned a photo of herself at a protest in June.