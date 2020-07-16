Benji Madden's Gift for Daughter Raddix Is Music to Cameron Diaz's Ears

A good baby deserves some great songs from a member of Good Charlotte.

As Cameron Diaz continues raising her daughter with husband Benji Madden away from the public eye, the actress is offering a glimpse inside her new reality as a mom.

"In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood! So it's been all about my home and family," Cameron shared with Rolling Stone. "And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in."

And while being interviewed for a music-focused publication, it was only fitting for Cameron to reveal the songs heard within her family-friendly house.

"Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams," she revealed. "We got ‘Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here." Awww!