Khloe Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson "Surprises the Hell Out of Me"

Khloe Kardashian knows you can't believe she's happily co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson, because it "surprises the hell out of [her] too."

Today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star virtually stopped by Daily Pop and gave insight to E!'s Justin Sylvester about her cordial relationship with daughter True Thompson's dad.

"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," the Good American mogul noted.

As E! readers may recall, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter into the world in April 2018. While the reality TV star and the NBA athlete are no longer a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their now 2-year-old.

Most recently, the former flames celebrated the Fourth of July together at Tristan's home, alongside Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. And although that may seem odd to some, Khloe clarified it's normal within the Kardashian-Jenner family.