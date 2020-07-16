Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Score Jaw-Dropping Deals at the BCBGMAXAZRIA & BCBGeneration Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

Shop pieces at up to 80% off.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 16, 2020 7:15 PMTags
It's not every day that you can score up to 80% off on BCBGMAXAZRIA and BCBGeneration clothes. But through the next two days you in fact can at Nordstrom Rack's jaw-dropping flash sale on the brands.

Check out our best finds from the sale below, from flirty dresses to summer-ready tops to sweet skirts. And hurry, because they're going quick! You're not going to believe these prices.

Influencer Caralyn Mirand's Amazon The Drop Fashion Collection Is Size-Inclusive Perfection

BCBGeneration Houndstooth Mini Wrap Skirt

This wrap mini skirt is certified schoolgirl-chic. We love its classic houndstooth print.

$68
$20
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Strappy V-Neck Dress

This rose mini dress at a whopping 72% off is perfect for any formal occasions you have coming up. Its straps criss-cross in the back.

$108
$30
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGMAXAZRIA Cropped High Rise Pants

These pink high-waisted pants are perfect for work. Plus, they're cropped for summer.

$138
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack BCBGeneration Ditsy Floral Printed Wrap Top and Slit Front Maxi Skirt

How sweet is this yellow floral print set? Its wrap top has puff sleeves and its maxi skirt has a sassy slit.

$88
$20
top
$78
$15
skirt

BCBGeneration V-Neck Tiered Sweater Tank

We love the texture on this tiered sweater tank. It has a V-neck in the front and back.

$58
$20
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Top

The papaya hue of this off-the-shoulder top is perfect for summer. It has a sweet tie at the front.

$68
$15
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Off-the-Shoulder Floral Smocked Top

We love the colors of this smocked off-the-shoulder top. It even has a subtle peplum hem.

$78
$15
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Satin Long Sleeve Mini Dress

This V-neck mini dress comes in an eye-catching hue. Its long sleeves protect you from chilly air conditioning. 

$98
$37
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Crochet Stripe Crop Top

We're digging the vintage-inspired color scheme of this crochet crop top.

$58
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more deals? Score up to 70% off at Nordstrom's extra 25% off sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

