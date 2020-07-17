Who Is Law and Order: SVU's Best ADA? Vote Now!

Related : Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without "Law & Order: SVU"

Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running scripted primetime drama, has been through many cast changes over its 21 seasons of TV. Characters have come and gone, most notably the ADAs working with the elite squad of detectives known as the special victims unit.

Now, with all seasons streaming on Peacock, it's time to settle things once and for all: Who is your favorite assistant district attorney to work alongside the squad? Over the years, there have been 14 memorable characters who entered the courtroom to try the perpetrators of the sexually based offenses that are considered especially heinous. Some were shared with mothership series Law & Order, some were special guest stars and some have legions of fans calling for their return.