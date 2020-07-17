Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Who Is Law and Order: SVU's Best ADA? Vote Now!

Over 21 seasons, Law & Order: SVU has had 14 characters serve in the ADA role. Vote for your favorite now!
Law & Order: SVU, the longest-running scripted primetime drama, has been through many cast changes over its 21 seasons of TV. Characters have come and gone, most notably the ADAs working with the elite squad of detectives known as the special victims unit.

Now, with all seasons streaming on Peacock, it's time to settle things once and for all: Who is your favorite assistant district attorney to work alongside the squad? Over the years, there have been 14 memorable characters who entered the courtroom to try the perpetrators of the sexually based offenses that are considered especially heinous. Some were shared with mothership series Law & Order, some were special guest stars and some have legions of fans calling for their return.

Below, get reacquainted with SVU's ADAs of past and present. Be sure to scroll down to vote for your favorite.

Abbie Carmichael

Law & Order character Abbie Carmichael served as the ADA in SVU for six episodes, including the series premiere.

Alexandra Cabot

The show's first permanent ADA, Alexandra Cabot joined the show in season two and stayed until season five. She entered the Witness Protection Program after an attempt on her life, returned in season six to testify, starred in a short-lived spinoff series and eventually returned to SVU with appearances in season 10, 11, 13 and 19.

Elizabeth Donnelly

As the SVU bureau chief, Elizabeth Donnelly supervised junior ADAs including Cabot and Novak. She served in that role from season three-six before becoming a judge. She took a leave of absence from the bench in season 10 to try a case, but eventually returned to her role as a judge.

Casey Novak

Casey Novak was the ADA from season five-nine, eventually leaving after being censured. She returned in season 12 and 13.

Kim Greylek

Kim Greylek, a Justice Department veteran, appeared as ADA in season 10. Her tenure was short and she returned to the Justice Department and Cabot took over ADA duties.

Sonya Paxton

Sonya Paxton, an executive ADA with the division and struggling alcoholic, came in during season 11 and immediately clashed with squad. She and Stabler had a particularly thorny relationship. She returned in season 12 and was killed off.

Jo Marlowe

Stabler's one-time partner, Jo Marlowe came to the squad in season 11. There were no shortage of clashes with her around. After being held hostage at the end of season 11, she revealed she had an aggressive form of cancer.

Sherri West

A temporary ADA, Sherri West was always there when they needed her...for five episodes. She went on to become a defense attorney.

Gillian Hardwicke

The ADA from season 12, Gillian Hardwicke joined up because of her admiration of Benson and Stabler.

Michael Cutter

A crossover from the mothership show, Michael Cutter was the Bureau Chief ADA of the Special Victims Unit in season 13.

David Haden

David Haden's time with the squad was short (four episodes in season 13), but he did leave an impact as one of Olivia Benson's few love interests on the show.

Rafael Barba

Despite only being on the show from seasons 14-19, Rafael Barba is a fan-favorite ADA. 

Peter Stone

Peter Stone came over from Chicago Justice in season 19 of SVU. The son of Law & Order character Benjamin Stone, Peter left at the end of season 20 when he put his friendship with Benson ahead of his legal ethics.

Dominick Carisi

Dominick "Sonny" Carisi joined the squad as a young detective in law school in season 16. He stayed with the police force until transitioning to ADA office in season 21.

Poll

The Best ADA on Law and Order: SVU

Who is the best ADA on Law & Order: SVU?
Abbie Carmichael
1.4%
Alexandra Cabot
24.4%
Elizabeth Donnelly
0%
Casey Novak
11.5%
Kim Greylek
0%
Sonya Paxton
0%
Jo Marlowe
0.5%
Sherry West
0%
Gillian Hardwicke
0%
Michael Cutter
2.3%
David Haden
0.5%
Rafael Barba
54.4%
Peter Stone
2.3%
Dominick Carisi, Jr.
2.8%

All episodes of Law & Order: SVU are now streaming on Peacock. The series is set to return for season 22 on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E!, Peacock and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

