Two and a Half Men's Conchata Ferrell Is on Respirator Following Heart Attack

Conchata Ferrell was recently transferred to a long-term care facility after spending more than four weeks in the ICU.

According to TMZ, who spoke to Conchata's husband Arnie, the Two and Half Men star initially landed in the hospital back in May. During her stay, the actress suddenly went into cardiac arrest, which lasted for about ten minutes.

Arnie revealed that his wife is now staying at a treatment center described as a respiratory unit where she is on a respirator and dialysis.

Arnie speaks with Conchata's nurses frequently for updates but is unable to visit her in person because of Coronavirus guidelines. Visitors are being restricted in hospitals and care centers as a precautionary measure.

"It's going to be a while before there's any recovery. It's all neurological," Conchata's husband shared with the outlet. "There's nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best."