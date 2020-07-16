Anitta Talks Collaborating With Cardi B, Her Upcoming Album & More!

It's definitely an exciting time to be an Anitta fan.

The Brazilian pop sensation just teamed up with two of reggaeton's biggest names—Arcangel & De La Ghetto—for her new single "Tócame," and she's currently hard at work on her debut U.S. album, set to be released later this year.

Anitta gave E! News the scoop on everything to come, which includes new music with none other than Cardi B!

"We had a whole plan. The strategy was there, ready and we needed to change everything because of quarantine and [coronavirus]," Anitta told E! host Scott Tweedie during the Instagram series HappE! Hour. "So, I don't know how and when this is going to happen, but yes, we've been in the studio together. We've cooked music together."

The 27-year-old singer described the result of her collaboration with Cardi B as "Brazilian, fun music" and "very urban."

"I think we are the same," Anitta said of the Grammy winning rapper. "I told her that...I am her Brazilian version. Because we are so alike."