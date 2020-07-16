Ellen DeGeneres Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Dog Wolf

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the death of her dog Wolf.

The 62-year-old talk show host announced the pet's passing via Instagram on Thursday.

"Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Portia de Rossi cuddling with the poodle-Maltese pooch on their wedding day. "He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him."

Several of her celebrity pals and fans expressed their condolences in the comments section of the post.

"Oh no!!" Joshua Radin wrote. "I'm so sorry."

"So hard," added Courteney Cox.

DeGeneres welcomed Wolf into her home over a decade ago. During a 2009 interview with People, the star recalled how she rescued him "off of the street." She said she "wasn't looking for a dog" at the time but decided to take Wolf home after she saw a man who "was mistreating the dog."

"He's just the craziest, sweetest dog now," she told the magazine. "Just a love!"